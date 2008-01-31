Ad
British MEP to be kicked out political group for Nazi law comment

by Honor Mahony,

British Conservative MEP Daniel Hannan has been criticised by his colleagues for comparing the actions of the president of the European Parliament to reduce disruptions in the EU assembly to a law under Nazi Germany.

"It is only my affection for you ... that prevents me from likening this to the Ermaechtigungsgesetz," said the Conservative MEP referring to the 1933 law that gave Hitler extra powers.

Mr Hannan's words came just before parliament President Hans-Gert Poettering, a Ge...

