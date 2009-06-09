Ganley fails to win Irish seat for Libertas

Irish businessman and founder of the fledgling pan-European movement Libertas Declan Ganley has failed to win a seat in the European Parliament, while the anti-treaty group as a whole failed to get a foothold across the EU.

Mr Ganley on Monday evening (8 June) conceded defeat in the North West constituency in Ireland after a recheck of votes confirmed that he had come fourth in the three-seat region.

The rookie politician has now indicated he will step back from politics and has r...