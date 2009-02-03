Ad
euobserver
Officials from the US, Russia, Britain, France, Germany and China will meet on Wednesday to discuss Iran (Photo: S. Corvaja, European Space Agency)

France and Britain wary about Iranian missile technology

by Valentina Pop,

France and Britain have expressed concern over Iran's missile technology after Tehran successfully launched a domestically made satellite.

Iran launched the Omid (meaning "hope") research and telecom satellite on Monday evening, timed to coincide with the 30th anniversary of the 1979 Islamic revolution. The long-range ballistic technology used to put satellites into orbit can also be used for launching warheads, although Iran says it has no plans to do so.

"The launch of this sate...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Officials from the US, Russia, Britain, France, Germany and China will meet on Wednesday to discuss Iran (Photo: S. Corvaja, European Space Agency)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections