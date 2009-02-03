France and Britain wary about Iranian missile technology

France and Britain have expressed concern over Iran's missile technology after Tehran successfully launched a domestically made satellite.

Iran launched the Omid (meaning "hope") research and telecom satellite on Monday evening, timed to coincide with the 30th anniversary of the 1979 Islamic revolution. The long-range ballistic technology used to put satellites into orbit can also be used for launching warheads, although Iran says it has no plans to do so.

"The launch of this sate...