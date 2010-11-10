Albania is refused EU candidate status

The European Commission has rejected Albania's application to become an EU candidate while accepting Montenegro as an official aspiring member state.
The EU executive's recommendation was issued on Tuesday (9 November) together with the latest round of progress reports on each country aspiring to join the European Union. Albania is the first Western Balkan country to apply for EU membership and to be rejected as a candidate by the commission.
For Albanians, the rejection is bound...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here