Ad
euobserver
From 2012, all new cars should have an average limit of 130 grammes per kilometre of CO2 emissions (Photo: EUobserver)

Europe's cars may get weight-based emissions allowances

by Honor Mahony,

The European Commission is examining the idea of an emissions trading system for car manufacturers that would force makers of high-polluting cars to pay money towards those producing greener cars.

According to a report in German daily Handelsblatt, the amount of carbon dioxide (CO2) a car may emit in the future could be determined by its weight.

Manufacturers producing cars that do not conform to this threshold will have to pay duties to those who fulfil the criteria or fall under...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
From 2012, all new cars should have an average limit of 130 grammes per kilometre of CO2 emissions (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections