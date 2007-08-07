Europe's cars may get weight-based emissions allowances

The European Commission is examining the idea of an emissions trading system for car manufacturers that would force makers of high-polluting cars to pay money towards those producing greener cars.

According to a report in German daily Handelsblatt, the amount of carbon dioxide (CO2) a car may emit in the future could be determined by its weight.

Manufacturers producing cars that do not conform to this threshold will have to pay duties to those who fulfil the criteria or fall under...