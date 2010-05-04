Tito - a dictator remembered

Thirty years ago today a man's death shook the country that was then called Yugoslavia. The 4th of May 1980 was a cloudy Sunday - the last of Labour day holidays. Suddenly, television channels interrupted their programmes, shortly after 3pm, to announce shocking news - the death of Josip Broz Tito.

Unsure what to expect, people hurried home. Streets and restaurants were deserted in no time. The air was heavy with one question: Now what?

The vast majority of the population did not ...