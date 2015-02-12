Ad
euobserver
Protesters showed solidarity with Greece (Photo: Peter Teffer)

Protesters back Greek side at euro talks in Brussels

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

While politicians were discussing the Greek bailout in Brussels Wednesday (11 February) evening, a few hundred people staged a protest to show solidarity with the new Greek government, which wants to renegotiate its debt programme.

The protesters held their demonstration at Schuman square, in the middle of a roundabout full of traffic entering or exiting the EU neighbourhood of Brussels.

The protest was timed to start at 17:30, the same time the so-called eurogroup of finance mini...

