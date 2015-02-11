Russia repeats offer of Greek aid ahead of EU talks

Russia has repeated its offer of financial aid to Greece, a few hours before crunch talks by eurozone ministers in Brussels.

The Russian foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, told press on Wednesday (11 February) after meeting his Greek counterpart, Nikos Kotzias, in Moscow: “We have discussed Greece’s financial situation. Russia will consider any proposals it may receive from the Greek government”.

He noted that “co-operation in the energy sector was [also] discussed, taking into ac...