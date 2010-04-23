Hungarian Ikarus reloaded

Hungarian companies have announced plans to revive the country's once vibrant bus production. The idea is being driven by Gábor Széles, a media mogul, oligarch and one of the centre-right party Fidesz's main financial supporters.

He owns most of the 19 firms which recently founded the "Hungarian Bus Cluster", aimed at breathing new life into the once famous "Ikarus" bus.

Before the fall of the Iron Curtain, "Ikarus" buses were exported not only to most of the Eastern bloc, but a...