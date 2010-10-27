Infighting and false votes ahead of no confidence motion in Romania

Romanian prime minister Emil Boc's conservative coalition government is facing a vote of no confidence today (27 October) following opposition criticism for its failure to limit the effects of the current economic crisis.

The motion, aimed indirectly at president Traian Basescu who comes from Mr Boc's Democratic Liberal party (PDL), was initiated by the Social Democrats (PSD), Conservatives (PC) and Liberals (PNL).

The Romanian political psychodrama has spilled over into the Euro...