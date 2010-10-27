Ad
euobserver
Basescu - promised to study and revise the law (Photo: Romania Libera)

Infighting and false votes ahead of no confidence motion in Romania

by Dan Alexe,

Romanian prime minister Emil Boc's conservative coalition government is facing a vote of no confidence today (27 October) following opposition criticism for its failure to limit the effects of the current economic crisis.

The motion, aimed indirectly at president Traian Basescu who comes from Mr Boc's Democratic Liberal party (PDL), was initiated by the Social Democrats (PSD), Conservatives (PC) and Liberals (PNL).

The Romanian political psychodrama has spilled over into the Euro...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Basescu - promised to study and revise the law (Photo: Romania Libera)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections