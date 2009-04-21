Turkish Cypriot vote result of disappointment with EU

The victory of nationalist hardliners in Sunday's parliamentary elections in northern Cyprus is due to disappointment at the EU's failure to end its isolation, Turkish Cypriot President Mehmet Ali Talat has said.

The National Unity Party (UBP), which won the weekend poll, was able to take "advantage from the Turkish Cypriot people's disappointment with the failure of the European Union and the international community to fulfil their pledges," Mr Talat told the BRTK television channel on...