Ad
euobserver
Turkish Cypriot president Mehmet Ali Talat remains in charge of negotiations for the Turkish side (Photo: CE | Brussels - EC/Berlaymont)

Turkish Cypriot vote result of disappointment with EU

by Honor Mahony,

The victory of nationalist hardliners in Sunday's parliamentary elections in northern Cyprus is due to disappointment at the EU's failure to end its isolation, Turkish Cypriot President Mehmet Ali Talat has said.

The National Unity Party (UBP), which won the weekend poll, was able to take "advantage from the Turkish Cypriot people's disappointment with the failure of the European Union and the international community to fulfil their pledges," Mr Talat told the BRTK television channel on...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Turkish Cypriot president Mehmet Ali Talat remains in charge of negotiations for the Turkish side (Photo: CE | Brussels - EC/Berlaymont)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections