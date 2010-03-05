Ad
Mont St. Marie, one of the worst hit neighbourhoods of Port-au-Prince (Photo: Vesselin Zhelev)

The EU tests its 'soft power' in Haiti

by Vesselin Zhelev,

In front of the Port-au-Prince city cemetery hangs a placard: "No more room for dead. All places are occupied." Behind it, the fresh surface of a recently-dug mass grave can be seen with a human leg bone rolling around on top among rags of clothes. "The upper layer of bodies lies just 30 centimetres under the surface," says Emmanuel Gaudin, a local resident who witnessed the burial process a few weeks ago.

The 12 January earthquake killed more than 220,000 Haitians, left 1 million peopl...

