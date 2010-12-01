European Parliament discusses Macedonian media freedom

This week's meeting of deputies from the European Parliament and their Macedonian counterparts was dominated by the state of freedom of expression in Macedonia.
The sensitive discussions follow the European Commission's strong criticism of media freedom in the country in its latest progress report published in November.
The meetings of the joint parliamentary committee, which reviews Macedonia's progress towards EU accession twice a year, are meant to improve co-operation betwee...
