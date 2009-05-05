Ad
The socialists have no counter-candidate for Jose Manuel Barroso (Photo: EUobserver)

EU left to back Barroso under social agenda

by Valentina Pop, STRASBOURG,

Socialists in the European Parliament have said they will reject any bid by Jose Manuel Barroso to lead the European Commission for a second term unless he agrees to initiate more social policies.

Their conditional backing comes as they have not been able to find a candidate of their own, mainly due to internal disagreements.

The centre-right EPP, on the other hand, has already formally endorsed Mr Barroso for a second mandate ahead of the European elections on 4-7 June.

On...

