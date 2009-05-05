EU left to back Barroso under social agenda

Socialists in the European Parliament have said they will reject any bid by Jose Manuel Barroso to lead the European Commission for a second term unless he agrees to initiate more social policies.
Their conditional backing comes as they have not been able to find a candidate of their own, mainly due to internal disagreements.
The centre-right EPP, on the other hand, has already formally endorsed Mr Barroso for a second mandate ahead of the European elections on 4-7 June.
On...
