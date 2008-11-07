Ad
The Arctic is melting, but the lure of resources is just too strong (Photo: NN - norden.org)

Europe's Arctic adventure - The new cold rush for resources

by Leigh Phillips,

In a four-part series, EUobserver heads to the Arctic - the very top of Europe - and speaks to oil company executives, environmentalists, government ministers, bio-chemists, engineers, geo-politics experts and the bright young things that are heading to the region ahead of the new ‘Cold Rush' - the bonanza of resource development that is just beginning to take off in this stark, fragile region. In the first part, we speak to scientists who reveal that the Arctic is melting much faster than...

