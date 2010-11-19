Ad
Nato is bracing itself for an uncertain future while national defence budgets are cut across the board (Photo: Downing Street)

Nato to unveil new goals for austerity-hobbled alliance

by Valentina Pop, LISBON,

Nato leaders meeting in Lisbon on Friday (19 November) and Saturday are to update the alliance's strategy to deal with modern threats and to massage ties with Russia, while trying to put a positive spin on the lack of resources for the military organisation in an era of austerity cuts.

Advertised by its secretary general as "one of the most important summits in Nato history," the two-day meeting aims to modernise a now 10-year-old 'strategic concept' to include new threats such as cyber...

