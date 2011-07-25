Europe's right wing distances itself from Norway killer

Europe's far-right wing parties have condemned Friday's massacre in Norway with the confessed gunman Anders Behring Breivik having used some of their central tenets - anti-immigration and nationalism - to justify his actions.

The 32-year old Norwegian national, who is to appear in court today in Oslo after killing 93 people in a bomb and separate killing spree, wrote a 1,500 page manifesto in which he strongly condemns Norway's liberal policies and Europe's multi-culturalism as a whole ...