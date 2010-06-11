Bulgaria pulls out of oil pipe project with Russia and Greece

Citing environmental concerns, Bulgaria is pulling out of a US$1.2 billion project with Russia and Greece to pipe Russian crude from the Black Sea directly to the Aegean, circumventing the congested Bosporus Strait.

Prime Minister Boiko Borisov announced the decision at a meeting with EU ambassadors in Sofia on Friday (11 June), the daily Trud website reported. He based it on opposition among residents of Bulgaria's southern Black Sea coast, who fear possible spills from the pipe may ru...