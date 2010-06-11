Ad
The oil pipe project envisioned a 357-kilometre conduit linking Bulgaria's Black sea port of Burgas with Greece's Alexandroupolis on the Aegean (Photo: Flickr)

Bulgaria pulls out of oil pipe project with Russia and Greece

by VESSELIN ZHELEV,

Citing environmental concerns, Bulgaria is pulling out of a US$1.2 billion project with Russia and Greece to pipe Russian crude from the Black Sea directly to the Aegean, circumventing the congested Bosporus Strait.

Prime Minister Boiko Borisov announced the decision at a meeting with EU ambassadors in Sofia on Friday (11 June), the daily Trud website reported. He based it on opposition among residents of Bulgaria's southern Black Sea coast, who fear possible spills from the pipe may ru...

