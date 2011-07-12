EU moves to rein in ratings agencies

The EU commission on Monday (11 July) for the first time indicated plans to regulate ratings agencies after several run-ins over agency decisions about the credit reliability of ailing eurozone members.
Speaking in Paris, internal market commissioner Michel Barnier said the agencies occupied a place that is "far too important in Europe" and mooted a ban on ratings for countries covered by international rescue packages.
"One can't just not take into account the fact that these Memb...
