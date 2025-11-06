Ad
Under French law, online platforms must remove clearly illegal content, including child sexual content, within 24 hours, or risk being blocked and delisted. (Photo: AFP / Richard A. Brooks)

Listen: France wants to suspend Shein after childlike sex dolls were found online

by Evi Kiorri , Brussels,

The French government has launched a procedure to suspend access to the fast-fashion giant Shein’s website, after authorities found child-like sex dolls listed on the platform.

Under French law, online platforms must remove clearly illegal content, including child sexual content, within 24 hours, or risk being blocked and delisted.

This move came on Wednesday, the same day Shein opened its first permanent physical store in the world, inside BHV, one of Paris’s historic department stores. The opening drew long queues of shoppers, and a crowd of protesters, who briefly disrupted the launch before being escorted out.

Author Bio

Evi Kiorri is a Brussels-based journalist, multimedia producer, and podcaster with deep experience in European affairs.

