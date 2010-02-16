Growing tension as US switches missile shield location

Romanian president Traian Basescu's announcement that his country would host the anti-missile system that the US wants to install in Eastern Europe has raised angry questions from Moscow.
Romania, a Nato member, this month approved a US plan to deploy interceptor missiles, prompting calls for clarification from Russia's foreign ministry. Despite President Basescu's reassurances that the US missile shield is intended to protect South Eastern Europe from a possible Iranian ballistic missi...
