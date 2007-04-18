Ad
euobserver
Europe only has a small 10 year technological head-start over China and India in this area (Photo: German presidency 2007)

EU to target satellite observation in space race

by Honor Mahony,

Europe's plans to become a space power will see it install a fully-functioning global observation system consisting of 30 satellites by 2014.

This system, known as Global Monitoring for Environment and Security (GMES), will supply the EU with independent environment, climate change and security information reducing the bloc's dependence on outside sources for information.

Once up and running, GMES will be able to detect information such as illegal clearing in rain forests or the e...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Europe only has a small 10 year technological head-start over China and India in this area (Photo: German presidency 2007)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections