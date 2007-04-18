EU to target satellite observation in space race

Europe's plans to become a space power will see it install a fully-functioning global observation system consisting of 30 satellites by 2014.
This system, known as Global Monitoring for Environment and Security (GMES), will supply the EU with independent environment, climate change and security information reducing the bloc's dependence on outside sources for information.
Once up and running, GMES will be able to detect information such as illegal clearing in rain forests or the e...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here