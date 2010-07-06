Orwell in Macedonia

The mere thought of challenging the ruling authority is a crime, George Orwell wrote in his famous novel "1984." Macedonia does not have Orwell's Thought Police, but the new law on electronic communications, adopted on 17 June, genuinely scares human rights organisations. They have voiced concerns for civil liberties and the protection of privacy.

The deputy minister for transport did not quell their fears when he said "it is clear which group of citizens is targeted by this law and th...