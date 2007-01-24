Ad
euobserver
The EU executive says Austria and Belgium discriminate against foreign students (Photo: European Commission)

Brussels warns EU states against shutting out foreign students

by Helena Spongenberg, Brussels,

The European Commission has taken legal steps against Austria and Belgium for failing to give students from other EU member states the same access to their higher education systems as to their own national students.

Its 27 commissioners decided on Wednesday (24 January) in favour of sending Vienna and Brussels "letters of formal notice" - the first step of infringement proceedings which could lead to cases before the European Court of Justice (ECJ).

According to EU rules, EU citiz...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here

Related articles

Denmark seeks EU help on Swedish student influx
Austria introduces cap on EU students
Protests against Belgian plan to keep out foreign students
The EU executive says Austria and Belgium discriminate against foreign students (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections