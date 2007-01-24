Brussels warns EU states against shutting out foreign students

The European Commission has taken legal steps against Austria and Belgium for failing to give students from other EU member states the same access to their higher education systems as to their own national students.
Its 27 commissioners decided on Wednesday (24 January) in favour of sending Vienna and Brussels "letters of formal notice" - the first step of infringement proceedings which could lead to cases before the European Court of Justice (ECJ).
According to EU rules, EU citiz...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here