euobserver
Alexander the Great - a continued source of tension between Greece and Macedonia (Photo: EUobserver)

Pressure intensifies to find solution to Macedonia name dispute

by Svetlana Jovanovska and Zana Popovska Bozinovska,

International and EU officials working on the name dispute between Greece and Macedonia are stepping up pressure for a quick solution to the 15-year-old conflict. "This is the right time," Matthew Nimetz, the UN mediator on the issue, said after meeting Macedonian government representatives in Skopje this week.

Mr Nimetz, a US diplomat, called for leadership and creativity both in Skopje and Athens. The international community expected the problem to be solved now, Mr Nimetz said on his...

