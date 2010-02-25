Pressure intensifies to find solution to Macedonia name dispute

International and EU officials working on the name dispute between Greece and Macedonia are stepping up pressure for a quick solution to the 15-year-old conflict. "This is the right time," Matthew Nimetz, the UN mediator on the issue, said after meeting Macedonian government representatives in Skopje this week.

Mr Nimetz, a US diplomat, called for leadership and creativity both in Skopje and Athens. The international community expected the problem to be solved now, Mr Nimetz said on his...