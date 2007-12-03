EU to push for concrete talks on new climate deal in Bali

International talks on how to fight global warming begin on Bali today with the EU hoping to push other countries to sign up to negotiations on another climate change treaty after the current one expires in 2012.
High-level delegates from over 180 countries will gather on the Indonesian island to discuss how to step up protection of the environment with UN reports published earlier this year spelling out the practical effects of the current trend towards catastrophic global warming....
