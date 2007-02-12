Putin speech raises alarm on EU-Russia relations

Russian leader Vladimir Putin's tough speech in Germany this weekend is a wake-up call to the harsh realities in EU-Russia relations, early reactions from European politicians say.

The Russian chief used the 43rd Munich Conference on Security Policy to attack the US as a reckless "unipolar" power, criticise NATO expansion and warn against US plans to install anti-missile bases in Poland and the Czech republic.

"I don't want to accuse anyone of being aggressive," Mr Putin said o...