Ad
euobserver
A change of wind direction sent the ash cloud south and southeast toward Europe, rather than northward (Photo: nasa.org)

Fresh ash disruption as EU ministers meet on air traffic control

by Honor Mahony,

Volcanic ash is disrupting air travel once again just as transport ministers are set to gather in Brussels to discuss air traffic management following last month's travel chaos due to ash from the same Icelandic volcano.

A change in wind direction on Monday (3 April) sent the plume from the Eyjafjallajokull volcano over Ireland and the Scottish Isles, prompting the closure of airports.

All flights going in and out of Ireland have been grounded since 8am CET this morning, while air...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
A change of wind direction sent the ash cloud south and southeast toward Europe, rather than northward (Photo: nasa.org)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections