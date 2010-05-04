Fresh ash disruption as EU ministers meet on air traffic control

Volcanic ash is disrupting air travel once again just as transport ministers are set to gather in Brussels to discuss air traffic management following last month's travel chaos due to ash from the same Icelandic volcano.

A change in wind direction on Monday (3 April) sent the plume from the Eyjafjallajokull volcano over Ireland and the Scottish Isles, prompting the closure of airports.

All flights going in and out of Ireland have been grounded since 8am CET this morning, while air...