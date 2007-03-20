Ad
The EU expects a new wave of illegal immigrants to arrive from Africa by sea (Photo: mlp.org.mt)

EU border agency ready for summertime sea patrols

by Helena Spongenberg,

The European Union's border security agency Frontex has collected enough boats and aircraft to run operations in the Mediterranean, where the influx of African migrants arriving by sea is expected to increase as the summer nears.

The Warsaw-based agency now has 19 aircraft, 24 helicopters, 107 vessels and other technical equipment collected from the 27 EU member states.

Frontex - created in 2005 to co-ordinate EU border security – wrote to EU capitals earlier this year asking for ...

