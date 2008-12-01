European socialists adopt 2009 manifesto

European Socialists (PES) have opted for a green discourse in the run up to the 2009 EU elections, when they aim win more votes than the conservative European People's Party (EPP), the party's manifesto has revealed.

Relaunching the European economy by focusing on "smart green growth" plays a central role in the PES manifesto, People First, adopted at a party council meeting in Madrid on Monday (1 December).

"We propose a European strategy for smart green growth and jobs t...