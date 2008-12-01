Ad
euobserver
European socialist party leader Poul Nyrup Rasmussen hopes for a revival of the left in the 2009 elections. (Photo: PES)

European socialists adopt 2009 manifesto

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

European Socialists (PES) have opted for a green discourse in the run up to the 2009 EU elections, when they aim win more votes than the conservative European People's Party (EPP), the party's manifesto has revealed.

Relaunching the European economy by focusing on "smart green growth" plays a central role in the PES manifesto, People First, adopted at a party council meeting in Madrid on Monday (1 December).

"We propose a European strategy for smart green growth and jobs t...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
European socialist party leader Poul Nyrup Rasmussen hopes for a revival of the left in the 2009 elections. (Photo: PES)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections