Ashton in two-day visit to Ukraine

EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton will travel to Kiev Tuesday (10 December) to bring "clear EU messages" as thousands of Ukrainians continue to protest President Viktor Yanukovych's rejection of closer ties with Europe.

"She is travelling there to support a way out of the political crisis in Ukraine," said her spokesperson, adding that Ashton will meet figures from the government, the opposition and civil society on her two-day visit.

The spokesperson cautioned against seei...