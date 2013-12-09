Ad
euobserver
Ukrainian riot police were outnumbered by protesters who took down Lenin's statue (Photo: Ivan Bandura)

Ashton in two-day visit to Ukraine

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton will travel to Kiev Tuesday (10 December) to bring "clear EU messages" as thousands of Ukrainians continue to protest President Viktor Yanukovych's rejection of closer ties with Europe.

"She is travelling there to support a way out of the political crisis in Ukraine," said her spokesperson, adding that Ashton will meet figures from the government, the opposition and civil society on her two-day visit.

The spokesperson cautioned against seei...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here

Related articles

EU says No to Russian pipeline, as Ukraine talks resume
Ukrainian riot police were outnumbered by protesters who took down Lenin's statue (Photo: Ivan Bandura)

Tags

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections