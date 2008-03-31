Anti-racism NGOs say intercultural dialogue money not well spent

European anti-racism NGOs have criticised the European Commission for giving money to activities during the European year of intercultural dialogue to EU governments, rather than to those who work directly to help minority communities.

"If the European Commission wanted multiculturalism and intercultural dialogue, it should have given at least half of the money to NGOs who interact with the very people they want to create a dialogue with," Bashy Quraishy, president of the European Netwo...