EU and aeronautics industry to fund 'green' aviation research

The European Commission on Tuesday (5 January) launched a joint public-private partnership to develop "green" aviation technologies.
The Clean Sky initiative, with €1.6 billion in funding, is one of the European Union's biggest research funding programmes ever.
Although the aviation sector is responsible for just 3% of global carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, at the same time, its contribution to climate change is growing faster than any other source.
Greenhouse gas emissions ...
