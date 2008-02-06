Ad
euobserver
In the EU, emissions from aviation increased by 87% between 1990 and 2006 (Photo: EUobserver)

EU and aeronautics industry to fund 'green' aviation research

by Leigh Phillips,

The European Commission on Tuesday (5 January) launched a joint public-private partnership to develop "green" aviation technologies.

The Clean Sky initiative, with €1.6 billion in funding, is one of the European Union's biggest research funding programmes ever.

Although the aviation sector is responsible for just 3% of global carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, at the same time, its contribution to climate change is growing faster than any other source.

Greenhouse gas emissions ...

