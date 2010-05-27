EU moves on data protection deal with US

The European Commission on Wednesday (26 May) proposed an overarching data protection agreement with the US, in a bid to avoid future disagreements after the European Parliament's veto on a banking data agreement for tracking terrorism funding earlier this year.
"Fundamental rights must be protected and respected at all times. I want an EU-US agreement that protects personal data rights while fighting crime and terrorism," justice and fundamental rights commissioner Viviane Reding said ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here