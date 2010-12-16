Ad
euobserver
The ancient terracotta army. China says ending the arms embargo is a symbolic issue (Photo: WSK_2005)

Chinese ambassador: EU servility is 'pathetic'

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

Europe's willingness to take directions from other world powers is "pitiful" and "pathetic" China's top man in Brussels has said.

The remarks by Chinese ambassador Song Zhe come as a leaked US diplomatic cable revealed that Washington quickly swung into action earlier this year when the Spanish EU presidency suggested the Union should lift its arms embargo with China.

"This is an action request for all [US] E...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
The ancient terracotta army. China says ending the arms embargo is a symbolic issue (Photo: WSK_2005)

Tags

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections