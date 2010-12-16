Chinese ambassador: EU servility is 'pathetic'

Europe's willingness to take directions from other world powers is "pitiful" and "pathetic" China's top man in Brussels has said.
The remarks by Chinese ambassador Song Zhe come as a leaked US diplomatic cable revealed that Washington quickly swung into action earlier this year when the Spanish EU presidency suggested the Union should lift its arms embargo with China.
"This is an action request for all [US] E...
