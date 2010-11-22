Riot police keep Bulgarian town on Unesco heritage list

A squad of riot police was dispatched to a historical Bulgarian seaside town to secure order when citizens tried to stop the destruction of illegal buildings built in defiance of strict architectural codes.

The ancient part of Nessebar, an architectural reserve on the Unesco world heritage list, was founded at the end of the Bronze Age by the Thracians and contains ancient Greek, Roman, Byzantine and medieval Bulgarian remains.

Unesco had warned it might drop Nessebar from its he...