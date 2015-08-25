Hellos and goodbye at EUobserver

EUobserver's news room will see two new journalists joining on Tuesday (1 September), while its deputy-editor for the past 13 years, Honor Mahony, moves on to join the press team of the European Ombudsman.

Honor has worked for EUobserver since 2002. She has been our editorial anchor, making sure the site always gave its readers the right information in a professional, well-written format.

She will be replaced as sub-editor by Lorna Hut...