Ad
euobserver
Honor is joining the press team of the European Ombudsman (Photo: EUobserver)

Hellos and goodbye at EUobserver

by Lisbeth Kirk, Brussels,

EUobserver's news room will see two new journalists joining on Tuesday (1 September), while its deputy-editor for the past 13 years, Honor Mahony, moves on to join the press team of the European Ombudsman.

Honor has worked for EUobserver since 2002. She has been our editorial anchor, making sure the site always gave its readers the right information in a professional, well-written format.

She will be replaced as sub-editor by Lorna Hut...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Related articles

Welcome to the New Year and to a new EUobserver
Honor is joining the press team of the European Ombudsman (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections