New Iceland government pledges to resume EU debate

Following a two-month impasse after a general election that was held early because of revelations in the Panama Papers, Iceland finally has a new government.

It was presented on Tuesday (10 January) and will consist of the conservative right-wing Independence Party and two liberal centre parties, Vidreisn (also known as the Reform Party) and Bright Future.

Since the October elections every party besides the Progressive Party has tried to form a government.

Five parties tw...