Hard times for Greece, hard times for Macedonia

The European Union has taken a harsh line on Greece because of the country's grave problems with excessive public deficits and unsound statistical data. EU finance ministers have agreed to monitor developments in Greece with unusual strictness over the next few months. They have also called on the government in Athens to "decisively address the shortcomings in administrative and operational capacity" when preparing its statistics. And they have indicated that they are far from satisfied with...
