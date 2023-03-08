Women and frontline workers more often targeted at work

Women in the EU are 3.6 times more likely to suffer from unwanted sexual attention than men, Eurofound, an EU agency focusing on research for better work-related policies, found.

A young woman (18–34 years) has a three times higher likelihood to report unwanted sexual attention than men of the same age, and 10 times higher than the oldest group of men (50+ years).

The study found that overall women and frontline workers are most exposed to the risks of adverse social behaviour a...