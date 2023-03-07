The Stormont Brake — Brexit over or future headache?

From the long list of Brexit low points and vagaries, I will always remember the weekend starting the 4 September 2020.

That Friday, Arlene Foster, then first minister of Northern Ireland and leader of the DUP appeared on Sky News to say she was ready to move on with the Northern Ireland Protocol: "I mean, there are some who would continue to fight against the protocol, I have to recognise that [it] is the reality now."

Yet soon enough, the plot twisted dramatically.

Befo...