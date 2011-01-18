EU 'civil society' body rebuffs call for its eradication

The head of the European Economic and Social Committee has branded a recent proposal by the European Parliament's Liberal group to scrap the consultative EU body as "strange" and based on MEP ignorance.

"We were very surprised," EESC President Staffan Nilsson told journalists on Tuesday (18 January). "You hear a lot of ministers saying that we need the involvement of civil society nowadays."

The EESC represents an array of economic, social and civic organisations at the EU level ...