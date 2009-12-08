Ad
The commission is due to publish an ideas paper on farm policy reform in 2010 (Photo: European Commission)

Paris to host divisive meeting on future of EU farm policy

by Andrew Willis,

Paris is set to host a divisive meeting on the future of the EU's common agricultural policy this Thursday (10 December), with five member states unlikely to attend.

The meeting of farm ministers from 22 EU states is designed to prepare a co-ordinated common position among countries that support a strong interventionist farming policy within the bloc.

French agriculture minister Bruno Le Maire said candidly over the weekend that the aim was to "produce a battle plan to defend a ...

The commission is due to publish an ideas paper on farm policy reform in 2010

