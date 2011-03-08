Ad
A military option against Libya is still 'on the table' (Photo: Defence Images)

Britain and France push for Libya no-fly zone

by Valentina Pop,

Britain and France are drafting a UN Security Council resolution to authorise a no-fly zone over Libya, a move that would require military intervention in case the Gaddafi regime does not step down soon. Nato meanwhile has put its surveillance planes on 24-hour alert.

"We are working closely with partners on a contingency basis on elements of a resolution on a no-fly zone, making clear the need for regional support, a clear trigger for such a resolution and an appropriate legal basis," ...

