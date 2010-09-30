Ad
euobserver
Flying over Kosovo: Chief of Nato Military Committee Admiral di Paola (c) and KFOR Commander General Bühler (l) (Photo: Augustin Palokaj)

Nato to downsize in Kosovo

by Augustin Palokaj, PRISTINA,

With top brass claiming the security situation is improving, Nato is expected to decide on a further downsizing of its presence in Kosovo. Currently, Kfor has a 10,000 people-strong mission in the country.

The Alliance's military authorities are going to present their assessment on the security situation in Kosovo to the North Atlantic Council ( Nato's political decision-making body). During a trip to Kosovo this week, Admiral Giampaolo di Paola, the Chairman of the Nato Military Commit...

