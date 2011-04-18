EU commission defends telecoms surveillance law

A controversial EU data retention law is 'necessary' and will not be scrapped, despite data privacy issues and constitutional court rebuttals in several member states, which now face multi-million-euro fines for not having implemented the legislation, the commissioner responsible said Monday (18 April).
"Data retention has proven useful in criminal investigations, but there is need for improvement as regards the design of the directive so that it better respects both the security and th...
