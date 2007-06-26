Barroso sees 'dramatic' climate change in Greenland

Climate change is the most important political issue in the European Union, European Commission president Jose Manuel Barroso said after a visit to Greenland to see the effects of global warming first hand.

"We need to do more. The situation is very dramatic," Mr Barroso said according to Danish daily Politiken.

"Greenland is without doubt one of the areas on the planet which are most affected by climate change," he added, while explaining that it was essential for him to see the ...