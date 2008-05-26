Ad
Polluters across Europe saw an 0.68 percent increase in carbon emissions (Photo: EUobserver)

European carbon emissions creep up

by Leigh Phillips,

Carbon output from European firms participating in the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) rose slightly last year, despite the project's purpose being to reduce greenhouse gases.

Polluters across Europe saw an 0.68 percent increase in carbon emissions, according to figures released by the European Commission on Friday (23 May).

A total of 2.05 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide was released by 11,186 plants taking part in the ETS.

However, EU officials say that far from underminin...

