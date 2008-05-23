Ad
euobserver
Illegal immigrants are to face tougher rules in the EU (Photo: AFM)

EU to toughen rules against illegal migrants

Rule of Law
by Elitsa Vucheva,

EU ambassadors on Thursday (22 May) agreed common rules to tackle illegal immigration, making it possible to detain irregular migrants for up to 18 months.

The rules will not cover asylum-seekers, but all those who overstay their visa period will be affected, according to an AFP report.

It will be up to EU member states' governments to decide whether to deport the immigrants or regularise them. But in most cases they will be given two options – to return home voluntarily or face d...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law
Illegal immigrants are to face tougher rules in the EU (Photo: AFM)

Tags

Rule of Law
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections