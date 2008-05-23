EU to toughen rules against illegal migrants

EU ambassadors on Thursday (22 May) agreed common rules to tackle illegal immigration, making it possible to detain irregular migrants for up to 18 months.

The rules will not cover asylum-seekers, but all those who overstay their visa period will be affected, according to an AFP report.

It will be up to EU member states' governments to decide whether to deport the immigrants or regularise them. But in most cases they will be given two options – to return home voluntarily or face d...