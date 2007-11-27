Ad
"Time is rapidly running out" to act on climate change, says Stavros Dimas (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

EU claims CO2 success ahead of key climate talks

by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

Just days before an important global conference on setting future environment targets, the EU announced it has cut the link between economic production and rising pollution and that it will meet its own international commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

"We have successfully broken the link that traditionally meant that economic growth inevitably translated into higher emissions," said EU environment commissioner Stavros Dimas on Tuesday (27 November).

"Our emissions ar...

